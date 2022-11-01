The party of Halloween It is the favorite for many because they dress up as their favorite characters and take the opportunity to cause fear, as an example the following videos where I know that they put a lot of care into the decor his housesto the point where the policeman.

Such is the case of the viral video that the account shared “Daniellet93” on the TikTok platform in which it can be seen that the misunderstood of the policemen was because in the home as a Halloween decoration, they placed a bagbut this one looked like it was wrapping a Bodyand this together with a guitar.

PHOTOS. The terrifying Halloween decorations that scared even the police

While the user Brayan Paez on the TikTok platform told a peculiar story, a couple chose to decorate their car with a Halloween theme taking advantage of the dates, without expecting that they were going to be arrested by security agents.

Well, while some people usually have parties on October 31, the protagonists of this video decided to do something different, place a fake arm on the trunk of your vehicle so that it is outside hanging.

But many thought it was a crime scene and that a body was brought in the back of the car, before which the police received a report so they went to see what was happening, however, everything remained an anecdote.

Finally, the “stevennovak” account shared a post on the Instagram account where he decorated outside his home as if it were a real house of terror, because in his garden he placed jets of blood fakeguts everywhere and fake bodies.

Before the decorations of terror, the security elements were confused to believe that it was a crime scene because the decoration was very realistic and they believed that it was true.