Juarez City.- After two weeks of musical presentations at the Juárez 2024 Fair, it was the turn of comedy to make the border residents spend a night full of humor in the Plaza de la Mexicanidad.

Roberto Carlo, better known as Brincos Dieras, arrived at the Plaza de la Mexicanidad in the midst of a tragedy in which two people from his security team died.

But the fatal accident was not enough to bring down Brincos Dieras, who, with teary eyes and a broken voice, regretted the event and dedicated the show to the victims, offering all his support to the injured and the family of the deceased.

True to his style, the most irreverent clown came out on stage and began the routine, welcoming the audience and trying to lighten their spirits.

The first ‘truths’ with which several projected themselves were the anecdotes of the marriages accompanied by the funny effects of the DJ.

The highlight of the night was when more than 10 women took the stage and showed their dancing skills after several practical jokes with Brincos.

The traditional helicopter could not be missed and the clown did it twice, and then gave the opportunity to a gentleman who did it to his wife and surprisingly, with his spouse’s permission, managed to do it to another woman.

But not the entire night was for the women, the men also had the opportunity to go viral, where the night was taken by two, who in the middle of games were millimeters away from kissing.

At the end of the show, Brincos Dieras played the theme of the road accident again and in front of his entire audience he dedicated the show and the applause to the deceased.