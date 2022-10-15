Mexico City.- Belinda not only surprising for his exquisite taste in clothing, but also because he is always fashionable, and in these celebrations of Halloween could not be the exception, so as a little girl, she had fun in “the castle of terror”.

The famous star Belinda, through Instagram stories (Belinda pop) shared the funny afternoon she lived in the place of fear, she even posed next to “Grinch”, for which her followers wonder if she is the “New Grinch of love”.

During her stories, the singer of “Light without gravity” was very happy next to the mystical green character, caressed her fur, checking if it was a good costume for Halloween.

VIDEOS. The new Grinch of love? Belinda dresses up as the mythical character

Likewise, the actress of “friends for ever”, showed in a recording the costumes of Chuky, the corpse of the bride, to some dolls that looked like demons and moved left and right.

VIDEOS. The new Grinch of love? Belinda dresses up as the mythical character

Later in a clip it is shown how Belinda pulled a switch, without waiting for the costume of death to move, she could not avoid letting out a scream.

VIDEOS. The new Grinch of love? Belinda dresses up as the mythical character

We recommend you read:

The 33-year-old artist narrated that the “El Castillo del Terror” found in Coyoacan, Mexicoa place where you can find great and diverse quality costumes to scare anyone, as well as decorations for the party on October 31.