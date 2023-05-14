Guanajuato.- Currently, women have had a presence in the Mexican Army and Air Force, However, a member, showed with a big smile and happiness inside, that she laid down her weapons for her other great passion.

Is about Alondra Vazquezwho has shown that in addition to having a great dream to defend the integrity, independence and sovereignty of the nation, being part of the Mexican Army, in the same way, He has a great passion for medicine.

Although in Mexico, the most difficult career to enter is medicine, the young woman achieved it, as she has shown on her TikTok account, where she has gained great popularity, in each of her clips, because in addition to being seen in the green uniform , is also shown to be happy in the white coat.

The user ‘@alovazquez7’ has conquered the Internet by showing her professionalism, her dedication with each exam, and the courage to pursue her dreams despite adversity.

The health doctor, originally from Guanajuato, Mexico, teaches in videos her talent and skill in the field and in the operating rooms, for this reason, she has thousands of followers who do not hesitate to always praise her courage.

Most of his clips go viral and he has been an example of perseverance for many, being able to unite his great loves, the Army and medicine, against all criticism.

Women in the Mexican Army

Unfortunately, in many jobs, being a woman is being criticized, because there are those who believe that they are not fit to function in forces, however, the elements of the Mexican Army have shown that they have skills to demonstrate in the field.

Although women have been part of the Mexican Army since the revolutionary struggle that began in 1910, however, when a girl says that she wants to dedicate herself to it, family members and colleagues often question them if they are safe, because of the hard work, however, they have made it clear that they can handle the activities.

Consequently, it is possible to find women in roles of:

administration activities

logistics

operational