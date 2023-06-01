Thursday, June 1, 2023
Videos: the goals of the exciting final between Roma and Sevilla in the Europa League

June 1, 2023
Videos: the goals of the exciting final between Roma and Sevilla in the Europa League


Paulo Dybala

The Argentine Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine Paulo Dybala.

At the moment everything is on the table.

A bit from Argentine international Paulo Dybala, after 35 minutes, put Roma ahead at half-time in the Europa League final, which takes place this Wednesday at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, against Sevilla. However, in the 55th minute an own goal by Mancini put the game in a draw.

Dybala’s goal in the Europa League final

The Argentine Paulo Dybala.

Around minute 34, after a pass from Gianluca Mancini, Argentine Paulo Dybala scored the first goal of the Europa League final.

Then, seven minutes into the second half, Sevilla’s equalizer fell, thanks to an own goal by Mancini.

