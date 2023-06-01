Videos: the goals of the exciting final between Roma and Sevilla in the Europa League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Argentine Paulo Dybala.
The Argentine Paulo Dybala.
At the moment everything is on the table.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A bit from Argentine international Paulo Dybala, after 35 minutes, put Roma ahead at half-time in the Europa League final, which takes place this Wednesday at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, against Sevilla. However, in the 55th minute an own goal by Mancini put the game in a draw.
Dybala’s goal in the Europa League final
Around minute 34, after a pass from Gianluca Mancini, Argentine Paulo Dybala scored the first goal of the Europa League final.
Then, seven minutes into the second half, Sevilla’s equalizer fell, thanks to an own goal by Mancini.
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Videos #goals #exciting #final #Roma #Sevilla #Europa #League
Leave a Reply