Dressed in camouflage and armed, a commando of US civilians approaches migrants detained by the authorities. With basic Spanish, they interrogate those present, focusing on families with children. They film and upload these questions to the networks without context or protection of the identity of the minors exhibited. This is how Patriots for America operates, the controversial militia that has been assigned the mission of protecting the US border and that works with the tolerance and cooperation of local official agents.

In a context in which justice forces the Joe Biden government to keep the expulsions of migrants hot, the immigration policy promoted by Donald Trump, the existence of Patriots for America and similar groups have alerted humanitarian organizations such as the American Union for the Texas Civil Liberties (ACLU), which requires that the activities of these armed groups be subject to rigorous investigation.