Have you already imagined which song you can listen to with AMLO’s voice? It’s not a corrido, so it won’t be the hit ‘A mis enemigos’, nor the cumbia ‘La Papa’. Today we bring you a video made with Artificial Intelligence of AMLO singing ‘Vete ya’ by Valentín Elizalde.

Although we already clarified it in the title and first paragraph, it is important to highlight that It is NOT President Andrés Manuel López Obrador performing the piece, but an AI tool that recreates voices and mixes them with songs.

Before we have heard, for example, Michael Jackson sing a duet ‘Dear’ with Juan Gabriel, this time the laughter will not be lacking with a resemblance hard to believe to the voice of the most popular politician in the history of Mexico.

As the main image of the video that you will see later you will be able to find an edition of AMLO with Valentin Elizaldealternated with the lyrics of the piece of music that you have surely heard at more than one party (pisto).

“Go now if you can’t find reasons to continue with me, why return, it’s better to continue as friends than to be like enemies waiting to attack. Go if you don’t feel that my mouth causes sensations when it brushes against your lips,” the leader is heard saying. and founder of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

