Three days after the knife attack in front of the former premises of Charlie hebdo, which left two injured, Republican President Christian Jacob describes the terrorist risk as “clearly undervalued”, Monday September 28 on France Inter .

Like Eric Ciotti or François-Xavier Bellamy, Christian Jacob points the finger at unaccompanied minors hosted in France. “Nothing has been done for three years”, tackle the boss of LR who invites “look at what has just happened on unaccompanied minors: in 2012 France welcomed 1,000 unaccompanied minors, today we have 40,000, 40 times more, that’s not nothing”. Christian Jacob called for the multiplication of bone tests carried out on people of whom we doubt the minority, except that“you need the consent of the person concerned and a judicial decision, which means that there is no test which is carried out”.

The deputy also tackled the President of the Republic on the subject of “radical Islamism”. While Emmanuel Macron must define his strategy against separatism on October 2, before a bill presented in the fall, Christian Jacob believes that Emmanuel Macron “can’t pronounce the name : over 260 victims [du terrorisme en France] since 2012, they have not been victims of I do not know what separatism, they are victims of radical Islam “.

Christian Jacob asks that Emmanuel Macron “make decisions”, for “let’s finish with the words”, because, he says, the head of state is “paralyzed by this subject, and unable to decide on anything”. It is necessary “a little more rigor, a little more seriousness and a little less arrogance in the verb”, supports Christian Jacob.