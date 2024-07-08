In terrifying images and videos, several Internet users shared on social networks what happened after the ferocious twister that hit the eastern province China from Shandong on July 5, 2024.

According to the international agency EFE, “the meteorological phenomenon, classified as a strong convection event, caused significant damage to infrastructure and agriculture in the areathe agency reported, quoted this Saturday by the local newspaper The Paper”.

Besides, The tornado left at least five dead and 83 injured.according to the Heze City Emergency Management Bureau.

🇨🇳 | A tornado has swept through Shandong Province in eastern China. According to the Dongming Emergency Management Office, the phenomenon left at least one person dead and 79 injured. Rescue operations are currently underway in the region. pic.twitter.com/67QbBnyMVA — World Alert (@AlertaMundoNews) July 5, 2024

In the videos shared, the immense column of air swept away several houses, cars and objects, causing terror among the people who were close to it. It caused several problems with electricity and caused power outages. In fact, 48 power supply lines were damaged.

According to the authorities’ assessment, 2,820 homes were destroyed and more than 40 kilometers of agricultural land were affected.

🚨This has to be one of the wildest footage ever, a large violent #twister passing right over a high-rise apartment complex in #Dongming county, #Heze city ​​of #Shandong province🌪️ Imagine just thinking about your own life and the next second you got to see a wedge’s inner multi-vortex 🤯 #China pic.twitter.com/E4mGsS2EjM — ChinaWXnerds (@FansOfStorms) July 5, 2024

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management gave a worrying alert because there is a probable increase in the risk of natural disasters.

The entity even indicated that this would be for the current month (July) and also expressed concern about the flood period.

❗🌪🇨🇳 – A colossal and ferocious tornado struck Dongming, Shandong province, China. Several hundred meters in diameter, it circled between buildings and streets, causing extensive damage. The images are spectacular and dramatic. The tornado passed through the city center,… pic.twitter.com/YUtYcmUlOo — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) July 5, 2024 html:

Natural disasters in China: similar events



In 2023, another freak A similar incident caused at least ten deaths in the neighbouring province of Jiangsu (east).

In recent summers, the meteorological disasters have wreaked havoc on the Asian giant: the summer months of 2023 were marked by floods in Beijing that left more than 30 dead, while, in 2022, various extreme heat waves and droughts hit the center and east of the country.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management has issued a worrying warning due to a probable increase in the risk of natural disasters.

In July 2021, rainfall of an intensity unprecedented in decades left nearly 400 dead in the central province of Henan, which the Chinese government blamed on a “lack of preparation and risk perception” on the part of local authorities.

