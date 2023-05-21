El Salvador suffered its greatest sports tragedy on Saturday night with the death of 12 people as a result of a stampede at the stadium.or Cuscatlán, in San Salvador, and which has left some 100 people injured.

The Salvadoran Government Press Secretary confirmed the number of deaths. The incidents occurred when fans tried to enter one of the popular areas of the stadium to watch a game between Alianza and the Santanecos Associated Soccer Players (FAS).

what the police say

After learning the latest update on the deceased, most of them men, the Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukeleassured on his Twitter account that “an exhaustive investigation will be carried out.”

“The Police and the Prosecutor’s Office will carry out an exhaustive investigation of the events that occurred in the Cuscatlan Stadium. Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc.”, he published and added that “whoever the culprits are, they will not remain unpunished.”

12 Killed, Several Injured In Stampede At El Salvador Football Stadium

More than 500 attentions and shows of solidarity Carlos Fuentes, spokesman for the Rescue Commands, told journalists that some 100 people were transferred to different hospitals, while the attention to those affected totals about 500.

The Salvadoran Football Federation (Fesfut) regretted the deaths in a statement and added that “it will immediately request a report on what happened and will communicate what is pertinent in the shortest possible time.”

The calls

The president of the National Sports Institute (INDES) and brother of President Bukele, Yamil Bukeleshowed his solidarity with “all the families who today lost a loved one in this sad event.”

“We have called an extraordinary meeting of the INDES Steering Committee,” which is the sponsor of the Salvadoran Major League tournament, he announced.

The Salvadoran League teams expressed their condolences from their social networks.

“Today the colors do not exist and for the good of the sport that we are all passionate about, we hope that this does not happen again,” published the FAS, the visiting team of the match that was finally suspended.

He Luis Angel Firpo He stated that “soccer is in mourning.” “We join the pain of the families of the Alianza fans,” while the Eagle published: “We join the pain of the Alianza family, our most sincere condolences.”

Fesfut announced the suspension of the two games scheduled for Sunday, corresponding to the second leg of the quarterfinals, and announced an urgent meeting with its Sports Venue Safety Commission.

