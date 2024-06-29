Tala, Jalisco.- This Friday afternoon collapse he ancient temple dedicated to San jose workerin the worker colony of felling, collapsing much of its structurebut fortunately there were previous signs and they were avoided human casualties.

It was had programmed a confessions event for this Friday, but, due to reports that there were cracks in the temple and it was heard that the walls made noiseauthorities of Civil protection They came, saw the risks and proceeded to cordon off the whole placeso no one could enter. And soon came the inevitable collapseaccording to information from the newspaper El Occidental.

It is detailed that days before, Tala Civil Protection elements had appeared in this temple, located on Benito Juárez Street, after receiving reports of cracks and sounds in the structure. They suggested that a structural engineer inspect the premises.

Videos published by REDTN Jalisco:

And on Friday afternoon, the municipal PC received reports of new cracks, its staff arrived and decided to cordon off the temple, due to the risk of a collapse.

They were going to hold a confession event at the San José Obrero temple, which was suspended with the Civil Protection measures.

“At the end of the cordon was when it collapsed. Fortunately we didn’t have people there, but it seems that there were going to be confessions, there were going to be some events inside. So the cordon that was carried out was on time,” said the director of Civil Protection of Tala, Santos Virgen.

Videos published by REDTN Jalisco:

He said that thanks to this, a tragedy was avoided, El Occidental points out.

Santos Virgen added that for safety all the parts that were damaged must be demolished.

“Now the parts that have not yet fallen will have to be demolished, and the machinery here at the City Hall will be used to carry out the safest and quickest operations,” he added, according to El Occidental.

Santos Virgen asks people not to approach this site, so that they do not suffer any harm.

It is known that there are several people who go to the collapsed temple just to take photos.