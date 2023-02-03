Honduras.- The language English is a essential requirement in many jobs nowadays. However, not everyone is ready or masters it one hundred percent. In Honduras, a woman took an exam for a english teacher position, but surprisingly I had no knowledge of the language.

The assessment went viral on social media and generated a lot of comments online.

The teacher, identified as Ilbea, was evaluated by one of the teachers of the Luis Landa Elementary School. During the exam, the teacher asked him basic questions in english, such as your name, objective to enter the school and your level of studies.

However, the teacher confessed that she had only taken a diploma in English, but he had not attended a school to learn the language.

The teacher’s answers they were wrong and nonsense, prompting the teacher to try to help her so she could respond appropriately. Despite her best efforts, the teacher could not demonstrate good knowledge of the language English and the video of the evaluation went viral on social networks.

Reactions online were mixed, with some criticizing both the interviewee and the interviewer for their lack of knowledge in English. Others pointed out that in public schools there are teachers who do not have adequate knowledge of the language.

This case questions the importance of having a good knowledge of the English language in the workplace and the need to adequately evaluate candidates before hiring them to teach a language.

It is essential that educational institutions ensure that their teachers have a good knowledge of the language they are going to teachto ensure effective learning for students.