The viral video of the teacher who confessed the challenges she experiences when giving classes in the mountainsimpressed everyone, because it showed that despite all the obstacleshas a great love for sharing knowledge with students.

Although being an education teacher is one of the most important professions and a great vocation is needed to be able to interact effectively with students, there are those who have difficulties because they do not have enough materials when carrying out activities, as on this occasion that a teacher shared the challenges she faces teaching classes in the sierra.

It was through the social network of TikTok, where a teacher from Veracruz in her account ‘@sandidla’, shares the experiences of being an education teacher in a primary school, because she shows, in addition to her day to day, the moments she lives with the elementary school children

Although thousands of videos circulate on the Internet that generate popularity because parents react to the teachers’ videos, because sometimes they are not satisfied with the way they dress or teach classes, this time was the exception, because the teacher captivated everyone for showing that he faces adversity to persist his dreams.

One of the clips that drew the most from the Veracruz teacher was when she revealed the obstacles she faces, this when teaching classes in the mountains, in the publication that she shared with the description: “things that I experience as a teacher, in a rural community in the mountains”.

During the viral video, the young teacher showed that among the difficulties of teaching in a very small school, she finds that she has to walk a lot to get there. She dreams of being a place where it rains a lot and most of the time it is foggy, however, it also highlighted the beautiful landscapes and how happy the employer events are, because he takes the opportunity to dance a little.