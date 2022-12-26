Millions of people took shelter in homes and other places amid a state of extreme cold during the night and early morning to bypass a cold storm that killed at least 32 people across the United States, and led to some residents being trapped inside their homes due to the drift of accumulated snow and caused power outages. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

storm range

The storm’s scope was almost unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.

The National Weather Service said that about 60 percent of the US population has experienced some kind of winter weather alert or warning, and temperatures have dropped significantly below normal from the eastern Rocky Mountains to the Appalachian Mountains.

Storm Videos

Videos spread on social media showed the suffering of citizens in the streets and inside cars, in resisting the strong winds and heavy snow.

The videos showed many cars that lost control due to the smooth ground, causing serious accidents, and cars sliding without any control from the driver.

Other videos also showed the suffering of residents walking on smooth streets amidst strong winds, as some of them appeared crawling on the ground trying to withstand the storm.

scary stories

“Some were found in cars, some were found on the street on snowbanks. We know there have been people stuck in cars for more than two days,” warned Marc Poloncars, executive director of Erie County in Pennsylvania.

Freezing conditions and a power outage a day ago prompted Buffalo residents to venture out of their homes to anywhere with heat. But with city streets under a thick blanket of white, that wasn’t an option for people like Jeremy Manahan, who charged his phone in his parked car after nearly 29 hours without electricity.