The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere reported on Monday that an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was recorded early this morning.with epicenter in the sea near Lisbon.

The entity stated in a statement that the tremor It took place at around 05.11 local time (one hour behind GMT), with the epicenter about 60 kilometers west of Sines, located about 90 kilometers south of Lisbon.

According to available information, It did not cause personal or material damage and was felt with maximum intensity IV/V (modified Mercalli scale) in the Sines region, and to a lesser extent in the Lisbon and Setúbal regions.

The national commander of the Portuguese Civil Protection, André Fernandes, explained in a press conference that the authorities have entered into a “monitoring phase” of the situation, although he assured that this earthquake “does not meet the criteria for the activation of the special plans existing for this type of event.”

These plans are activated when tremors of 6.1 magnitude or higher are recorded, so a tremor of 5.3 is “a perfectly normal situation for operational response and support capacity,” according to the commander.

Following the earthquake, three aftershocks were felt, with the intensity being 1.2, the second 1.1 and the third 0.9.

Fernandes ruled out the risk of a tsunami.

“We continue to monitor the situation and, if warranted, we will issue further warnings,” he said.

Portugal’s President Marcelo de Sousa has called a meeting with conservative Prime Minister Luís Montenegro today to discuss the situation.

EFE