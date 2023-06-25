Sunday, June 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Videos: Strong clashes between Millonarios and Nacional fans after the final

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Videos: Strong clashes between Millonarios and Nacional fans after the final

Close


Close

Millionaires vs. National

Millionaires vs. National.

Millionaires vs. National.

The police had to intervene, but it was unavoidable.

millionaires won the Apertura-2023 Colombian soccer tournament this Saturday by beating National Athletic on penalties 3-2, after drawing 1-1 on aggregate in the final.

The experienced purslane attacker Jefferson Duke He opened the scoring at minute 31, after a withering counterattack. And at minute 70, when the nerves began to take over the grandstand of the stadium El Campin, in Bogotathe albiazul youth squad Andres Llinas converted the tie, forcing penalties.

See also  Fans of “Game of thrones” reconstruct the end: Spotify series surpasses the HBO show

(Millionaires, champ! The 16th star came with suffering and then with joy)
(Bogotá, blue party: madness and carnival for the 16th star)

In the definition from the 12 steps, the goalkeeper of Milonarios, Alvaro Montero, stopped the shots of Jarlan Barrera and Cristian Zapata to give the title to the capital team.

People in Simón Bolívar.

Photo:

César Melgarejo/ The Weather @cesarmelgarejoa

In addition to the title, Millonarios obtained a place in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores-2024. The ambassador team reached its sixteenth local championship and the first since 2017, and is on the heels of its archrival Atlético Nacional, the most successful in coffee football with 17 titles.

strong fights

However, after the match there were clashes between fans of the two teams in some sectors of the country’s capital.

The main riots were in Bosa Piedmont, in the rumba sector of the town. There, both teams clashed with fans and there were attacks on the sector’s CAI, against the policemen who were in the area’s security cordon.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Videos #Strong #clashes #Millonarios #Nacional #fans #final

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rostov dismisses Wagner’s mercenaries as heroes

Rostov dismisses Wagner's mercenaries as heroes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result