Videos: Strong clashes between Millonarios and Nacional fans after the final

millionaires won the Apertura-2023 Colombian soccer tournament this Saturday by beating National Athletic on penalties 3-2, after drawing 1-1 on aggregate in the final.

The experienced purslane attacker Jefferson Duke He opened the scoring at minute 31, after a withering counterattack. And at minute 70, when the nerves began to take over the grandstand of the stadium El Campin, in Bogotathe albiazul youth squad Andres Llinas converted the tie, forcing penalties.

In the definition from the 12 steps, the goalkeeper of Milonarios, Alvaro Montero, stopped the shots of Jarlan Barrera and Cristian Zapata to give the title to the capital team.

People in Simón Bolívar. Photo: César Melgarejo/ The Weather @cesarmelgarejoa

In addition to the title, Millonarios obtained a place in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores-2024. The ambassador team reached its sixteenth local championship and the first since 2017, and is on the heels of its archrival Atlético Nacional, the most successful in coffee football with 17 titles.

strong fights

However, after the match there were clashes between fans of the two teams in some sectors of the country’s capital.

#The last | The public order situation worsens in Bosa, south of Bogotá. A pitched battle is being waged at this time by fans of Atlético Nacional and Millonarios. Authorities intervene. pic.twitter.com/1Ep1d8UV5L – Letters Digital Media (@LetrasMedio) June 25, 2023

The main riots were in Bosa Piedmont, in the rumba sector of the town. There, both teams clashed with fans and there were attacks on the sector’s CAI, against the policemen who were in the area’s security cordon.