Although many have the idea that being stewardess is pure glamor and traveling to exotic countries A young woman has revealed the reality of this marathon job which only allows her to rest for a few hours to fly again.

This life experience was shared by the user of TikTok, @aliciaagenzor, who showed part of her tiring work as a flight attendant, which despite everything she recognizes is one of the most beautiful.

“And what else do you do?”, wrote the flight attendant in the video where she showed that after arriving in a new country the last thing she does is go for a walk.

Alicia showed that after entering your room in a luxurious hotel the only thing she thinks about is resting, because she takes a shower and makes herself comfortable to rest.

It was as a result of the publication that he became viral on tiktok, that many Internet users expressed their desire to be able to work as a flight attendant despite the fact that the working day is very exhausting.

“Someday I’ll be like you, that’s my dream”, “I’d like to be a stewardess so nice”, “It must be very tiring to be in heels and tight clothes all day”, were some of the comments.

In response to the comments, the young stewardess revealed that her job as a flight attendant is very satisfying, since it allows her to travel to many places in the world and rest in the best hotels.