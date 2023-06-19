In the period of ‘July Gifted’ customers and consumption increase, since place great offers in the departments, however, a consumer from Soriana, ventilated one of the secrets that can be useful to everyone in this season of price reductions, since the you will want to take advantage

The Soriana supermarket chain, has maintained its famous Julio Regalado campaign since the end of May, which is in its 8th edition, by maintaining the purpose of conquering more families, since they offer a great promotion that encourages the receipts of their purchases be older.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the Soriana brand, in its ‘@tiendasoriamx’ account, shared a video along with the description: “A true expert should know this hack”which is why by saying the trick, the post immediately went viral.

During the viral video, the company Soriana Organization explained that when seeing a 3×2 offer you can always combine the products and when they belong to the same promotion.

After seeing the scene, Internet users indicated that they want to go to one of the branches of the company founded in 1968 by Francisco and Armando Martín Borque in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico, because they want to check if it is true and can mix between promotional products in Julio Regalado.

Julio Regalado from La Comer to Soriana

Since 1980, the Julio Regalado promotion has sought to win over Mexican families, so that the products are sold, it has the 3×2 or 4×3 conceptTherefore, a man who looked very happy was promoting the offers.

Although the first character who played the character of the man who announced the discounts was Sergio Corona, in 1986 Julio Regalado was the actor Nando Estevane, who made tours of the Mexican commercial stores.

However, the Julo Regalado commercial campaign ceased to be exclusive to La Comer, due to the fact that the Mexican chain of supermarkets and stores, Soriana, acquired since 2015, 80% of Comercial Mexicana thus keeping the rights to the brand.