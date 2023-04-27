A pug puppy captivated the Internet by being seen in pure Sinaloan style with corridas lying on the backgrounds, being in a supposed mercedes amgmanaged to conquer all Internet users.
It is increasingly common to hear the famous corridos lying down everywhere, while people include a ‘hallucin’ style, in which black glasses are placed and brand clothing is placed, to appear like a war buchón, however, this fashion It was also put into practice by a viral dog from the TikTok social network.
Through the digital platform originating in China, the ‘@pugsioficial’ account, broadcast a video which he titled: “Toby belikin”, in which the pug was seen on a bicycle, but with a “Mercedes AMG” sign, to make reference to the fact that he was in the car of the prestigious brand.
Later, the mascot was seen together with several toy dolls, while ‘AMG’, a song by Gabito Ballesteros, Natanael Cano and Peso Pluma, exponents of the most listened to musical genre in Mexico, the lying down.
In the parody, he did everything that the lyrics of the genre that mixes the traditional corrido, banda, reggaeton and hip-hop indicated, for which reason the dog was even seen with supposed jewels that adorned his neck.
Finally, the dog named Toby was seen with a cell phone, in a truck, with a notebook, women, glasses and cap, as if he were really recreating the song of the new delicate musical current of the corridos.
Internet users were surprised by the viral video that has more than 40 million views, since the compositions and shots were in accordance with the letter, they even claimed to give 10 to the production and performance of the puppy.
VIDEOS | Sinaloa-style dog conquers with corridos lying in a ‘Mercedes AMG’
