In the early hours of this Friday, June 28, a strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook southern Peruinformation revealed by the Geophysical Institute of Peru mentions that the epicenter orIt occurred in the province of Caravelí, in the region of Arequipawhose capital is the second most populated city in the country.

According to the criteria of

The Geophysical Institute of Peru indicated that the strong movement, which occurred at 12:36 am, it occurred at a depth of 42 kilometers and had an epicenter at 54 kilometers southwest of the coastal district of Yauca, where two earthquakes of magnitude 5.7 and 5.0 were recorded on June 22.

It is worth mentioning that although the Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation of this country issued a tsunami warning, and minutes later it ruled out any possibility of this phenomenon occurring as a consequence of the 7.0 degree movement.

#EarthquakeInPeru

At midnight on June 27, in Peru (Arequipa), a 7.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded that produced a tsunami with waves of 0.30 mt, the depth of the earthquake was 65 km and its duration was approximately 1 minute. pic.twitter.com/pz7INjK2DW — Noti Cúcuta (@noticucuta) June 28, 2024

After the scare that Peruvians received in the early hours of this Friday, images have been released through social networks showing the dimension of what happened in the south of Peru.

The videos circulating on the different platforms show that a landslide that occurred on the Pan-American Highwaywhere several rocks fell on this important road as a result of the earthquake.

Travelers and citizens have shared images of the effects left by the moments of panic experienced in the middle of the darkness. Mainly through the social network X, formerly Twitter, Peruvians have shown cracks in the floor, in houses and rock falls in various parts of the countrybecause after the shock the residents abandoned their homes trying to get to safety.

🚨Earthquake in #Peru splits the earth in two. Tonight, residents of Caravali (Arequipa) reported that the Earth has split and opened in two.

Peru reports #earthquake of 7.0, and a replica of 4.2, more replicas are expected. pic.twitter.com/Yi6wDhIDi5 — Ivan Garcia (@Ivanx_garcia) June 28, 2024

The earthquake that produced several aftershocks during the early hours of June 28 left some people injured. The local media outlet ‘HBA Noticias’ recently reported that three people were injured, but that the authorities are continuing to help those affected and to determine the material damage caused by the strong tremor.

Moment of the earthquake in Caravelí recorded by a security camera. Video published by Yaku Noticias. pic.twitter.com/G0cizich1Y — Every Man for Himself – Official Account Peru (@SQP_Peru) June 28, 2024

#EARTHQUAKE #Peru

The Geophysical Institute of Peru reported this Friday an earthquake of 7.0 degrees at 00:36 local time, in the Yuca district, Caraveli province of the Arequipa region, so far four aftershocks greater than 4.0 degrees have been recorded. pic.twitter.com/9qYWdNeCh6 — Dan-i-El (@Danielibertari0) June 28, 2024

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO