From: Martina Lippl

A bus accident near Venice claims 21 lives. Videos show the moments shortly before and after the accident – full of chaos and despair.

Venice – A day trip to the lagoon city ended in tragedy. 21 people die in a serious bus accident in Venice. The Italian bus driver (40) is also among the fatalities. There are 15 injured, five of them seriously. A shuttle bus for holidaymakers fell about 15 meters from a bridge on Tuesday evening (October 3rd). Guardrails could not stop the vehicle. After the violent impact, the bus immediately caught fire.

A traffic camera recorded the moment of the accident. In addition, a video on social networks shows the first minutes shortly after the catastrophic accident.

Fatal bus accident near Venice: Videos show the moment of the accident and the dramatic minutes afterwards

The video footage from the surveillance camera shows the approach to the bridge. Several vehicles, including some buses, drive up the road. Then the accident vehicle comes into the picture. Slightly obscured by other vehicles, you can see how the bus suddenly falls down the bridge, tipping sideways. The other buses and cars that witnessed the fatal crash stopped immediately after the accident.

The images were filmed from the bridge – an overpass – and posted on the X platform (formerly Twitter). It’s only 32 seconds, but it’s shocking. People stand on the bridge and scream. Flames can be seen in the depths. The guardrail and a second metal railing that borders a pedestrian path have been broken. The bus is barely visible under the bridge.

Bus falls from bridge and catches fire – workers become heroes, father pulls daughter out of the rubble

Two workers become heroes that night. The two helped firefighters free the injured from the overturned bus. A video of a rescue is also making the rounds in the Italian media. A father managed to free his daughter from the window of the wrecked bus. A passerby is said to have filmed this scene.

Bus falls from bridge in Venice and bursts into flames – pictures show the tragedy from Italy View photo series

Fatal bus crash in Venice

“We don’t understand how this could have happened,” said Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro on Wednesday about the cause of the accident. The public prosecutor’s office has now launched an investigation. Recordings from the surveillance camera are being evaluated, reports the Italian news agency Ansa. The two black boxes from the bus were saved.

The cause of the accident is initially unclear. Why did the bus suddenly fall off the bridge at around 7:45 p.m.? There are no skid marks on the asphalt. The Italian bus driver was considered experienced and had only recently started his job. An autopsy of the driver’s body has been ordered, reports the Corriere del Veneto. There is speculation in the media whether the bus driver became ill or fell asleep. The question of why the bus was able to break through the guardrail and the second metal barrier initially remained unanswered. It is also being investigated whether another vehicle could have been involved in the tragic bus accident. (ml)