Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

A violent mudflow buried the parking lot at Passo Gardena. © South Tyrol Fire Service Association

The Italian Alps are currently being hit by one storm after another. South Tyrol got hit on Saturday. Heavy downpours caused significant damage.

Bolzano – There were short but heavy rains that devastated the autonomous province of South Tyrol (Italy) on Saturday evening (June 29). The situation at the Passo Gardena was particularly dramatic – a popular hiking hotspot for holidaymakers had been buried by a powerful landslide.

At around 7:30 p.m., the Colfosco (Dolomites) volunteer fire brigade was called to the parking lot for a storm. From the Val Setus south of the parking lot, about three kilometers below the Gardena Pass, a huge mudflow had gone off. The heaviest rains had washed huge amounts of debris and mud into the valley. A video by the Colfosco fire brigade shows how the masses roll into the valley. The rubble buried several cars. The road from Colfosco to the Passo Gardena was also buried.

Storm in South Tyrol: search for buried people

The fire brigade searched the parking lot after the severe storm in South Tyrol, there was concern that people could be trapped. However, were loud stol.it nobody was found, so according to the current status nobody was injured. However, it is not yet clear how many cars were buried. On Saturday, the salvage team and excavators worked until after 10 p.m., and the operation continued on Sunday.

There were also violent mudflows in the Pustertal, a house was buried, several families were trapped. A video shows how the heavy rain had turned it into a raging river, tearing down three bridges.

A heavy rock fall occurred in Partischns near Meran, which buried several hiking trails. The popular Partschinser Waalweg, the Partschinser Höhenweg and a field path are impassable for the time being.

Meteorologist expects the next storms in Italy soon

According to the ORF, 50 liters per square meter of precipitation fell in the Pustertal in two hours – 500 lightning bolts were registered, meteorologist Dieter Peterlin wrote on Twitter. The meteorologist expects thunderstorms again from Tuesday.