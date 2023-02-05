Federal government intelligence groups and leaders of the indigenous movement in the Yanomami regions of Roraima recorded videos this weekend of groups of miners leaving the region. With government restrictions in the area and information about a federal intervention, miners even recorded videos asking for help. But one of the biggest fears is that many of them will just move to another area, like Raposa Serra do Sol.

Illegal mining in the Indigenous Territory (TI) of the Legal Amazon grew 1,271% in 36 years. In 1985, there were 7.4 square kilometers of mines. In 2020, 102.16 square kilometers, according to a study carried out by researchers from Inpe (National Institute for Space Research), Embrapa (Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation) and the University of Southern Alabama. In 2020, almost all of this outlaw activity (95%) was concentrated in the protected area of ​​three specific ethnic groups: Kayapó, Munduruku and Yanomami.

The stampede follows President Lula’s orders to block access to the area by the Armed Forces and Ministry of Defense to strangle actions by groups that support illegal mining in the indigenous land. The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, landed in Roraima the day before yesterday to monitor the actions that try to contain the humanitarian crisis involving the Yanomami in the state. To the press, the minister stated that this movement of spontaneous departure of these groups is a necessary element for the actions to assist indigenous groups affected by illegal mining to be effective and lasting. “For us to be able to get out of this health emergency situation, we need to fight the root, which is illegal mining. It is not possible that 30,000 Yanomamis continue to live together with 20,000 miners within their territory.”

The government of Roraima stated that it was monitoring and keeping the federal government informed about this departure. But the concern is that this behavior leads to the occupation of other known illegal mining areas in the state and formerly the focus of conflicts that also gained national prominence, such as the Raposa Serra do Sol Indigenous Land. “We have to have strategies, which we cannot share with you, so that this does not happen. We need to be more vigilant in all indigenous lands,” said Lucia Alberta Andrade, director of Promotion of Sustainable Development at the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai).

Mobilization

It was possible to monitor not only men, but also women and children who decided to avoid problems with the Justice and left indigenous areas after the announcement of the integrated operation that should take place in the coming days. Others claim difficulties in leaving the place.

In a video, prospectors reported 30-day walks through the forest and crowded boats to leave the indigenous area and reach an urban region, but many patients and women remain in the prospecting without having to leave. In another, garimpeiros claim to be without food and ask the army and police to rescue them. Another group of prospectors, this time women, released a video in which one of them asks them to call “human resources”, as they are out of supplies. “They are not rescuing anyone, we are trapped here”, she says.

They also reported being charged BRL 15,000 to leave the site in a helicopter flight and that because they are women, “they will not be able” to walk for 30 days. “We need an urgent response from the federal government for the prospectors to stay in a certain place instead of walking through the forest, as they run the risk of clashing with indigenous people”, says Jailson Mesquita, political articulator of the prospector movement in Roraima.

“I spoke with ministers Rui Costa (Casa Civil) and José Múcio (Defense) and we proposed to the federal government that it evaluate a way to support the State in receiving and encouraging these workers (men, women and even children) who wish to get out of shape spontaneous and peaceful, avoiding any kind of confrontation”, stressed the governor of Roraima, Antonio Denarium. “I informed him that we will evaluate it very carefully”, said Múcio, in response.

Illegal mining

On the 20th, the federal government declared a public health emergency after identifying high cases of malaria, child malnutrition and supply problems. The situation is linked to the rampant increase in illegal mining in the region and the lack of assistance. The images of thin and haggard indigenous people, including several children, drew attention on social media and in the international community. More than a thousand Yanomami had to be rescued, many in serious condition. Research published in the scientific journal Remote Sensing sought what is behind this humanitarian disaster and reached a 1,271% advance in illegal mining.

The study used data from the Prodes and Deter systems, from Inpe, and from MapBiomas, a platform that brings together universities, environmental organizations and technology companies. They point out that the average annual rate of deforestation in the Legal Amazon ILs over the last three years was 81% above the average annual rate for the period 2012 to 2021. “The main drivers of deforestation are related to the supply of global markets for livestock, crops and timber and local demands for food crops. In addition, the road expansion and supply networks of the mining sector also drive deforestation”, states the study.

In prospecting, most mining in ILs in 2020 (99.5%) was related to gold extraction. And the researchers report, apart from bills that are being processed in Congress, the number of requests for permissions from mining companies to prospect within ILs exceeds 2,600 at the National Mining Agency in Brazil. “This is a serious threat to the indigenous peoples who inhabit the ILs, especially the isolated ones. The most common threats associated with mining activity to indigenous peoples are episodes of violence and land conflicts, degradation of water sources and pollution of aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems. These threats are directly and indirectly harmful to human health”, conclude the scientists.

Route is through closed forest or by river that was polluted by mercury

From the headquarters of the indigenous area, called Surucucu, to Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima, there are at least 280 kilometers of travel – which is about an hour and a half flight, or more than eight days walking through the forest. The region is dense and mountainous forest, which can aggravate the prospectors’ escape route. By boat, they must travel for at least seven days on the Uraricoera River, one of the rivers contaminated by mercury in the region.