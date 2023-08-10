Official sources affirm that the fires that have plagued the Hawaiian archipelago for several days have already left 36 people dead. The panorama of the island of Maui and the city of Lahaina is desolate.

However, the authorities did not clarify whether these 36 people are added to the six deaths they reported on Wednesday, August 9.

As the Island of Hawaii, Maui burns to the ground, survivors dodge dead bodies in the middle of the street as they barely escape raging “fires.” This is not normal. pic.twitter.com/Hg0kSWtMNZ — 🌐THE GREAT AWAKENING🌐 (@destapandolose1) August 10, 2023

Due to the flames, thousands of people have evacuated the archipelago, according to the authorities.

According to local media, in Lahaina, one of the cities most affected by the fires, almost 300 structures have been impacted by the flames and local authorities have documented widespread damage in the urban area, the port, and surrounding areas.

In Lahaina, one of the most popular places for tourists, many residents took shelter in the ocean to escape the flames and smoke. They were later rescued by the Coast Guard.

Media reports that fires in Hawaii have been fanned by strong winds from Hurricane Dorawhich caused the flames to spread very quickly and forced widespread evacuations and the closure of roads and schools.

Some 2,100 people are in shelters across the island as the battle against the flames continues.

The fires are also affecting Kula, another area of ​​Maui, as well as the Kohala Peninsula on the island of Hawaii.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke activated the National Guard last Tuesday to assist in evacuation tasks and disaster response and declared a period of emergency relief that will be in effect until August 15.

For his part, US President Joe Biden sent his condolences to the families of those killed by the fires through a statement and asked the residents of the archipelago to follow the evacuation orders and pay attention to relief entities.

