According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the 7.4 magnitude earthquake was 18 km from Hualien, east of the island.

Videos circulating on social media show damage and several buildings damaged due to the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Taiwan this Tuesday (April 2, 2024). According to the USGS (United States Geological Survey, in Portuguese), the epicenter The earthquake was 18 km from the city of Hualien, in the east of the island.

According to the news agency Reuters, at least one person died and more than 50 are injured. Another 87,000 residents are without power.

Watch the video showing the damage in Taiwan (2min43s):

O Power360 prepared an infographic that shows the place where the earthquake occurred.

JAPAN AND PHILIPPINES

A Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami warning with waves of up to 1 meter after the earthquake for Okinawa and the other islands east and northeast of Taiwan. See the map below (the warning applies to the areas outlined in yellow and blue) – the X is the epicenter.

The Philippines too issued issued a tsunami warning and asked residents of coastal areas to look for high ground and stay away from the coast. The archipelago is south of Taiwan.