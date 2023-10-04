Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Fatal bus accident in Venice: Video shows shocking scenes from the bridge shortly after the accident. © Screenshot Twitter/virgivirgivivi

The bus accident near Venice claimed 21 lives. In addition to a traffic camera, people on site also filmed the tragic incident.

Venice – A day trip to the lagoon city ended in disaster. In a devastating bus accident in Venice, 21 people lost their lives, including the Italian bus driver (40). 15 people were injured, five of them seriously. On Tuesday evening (October 3rd), a tourist shuttle bus fell around 15 meters from a bridge. Guardrails could not stop the vehicle. After the massive impact, the bus immediately burst into flames.

A traffic camera captured the moment of the accident. A video on social media documents the first minutes immediately after the devastating accident.

Videos show the bus accident near Venice in which 21 people died

The video recordings from the surveillance camera show the approach to the bridge. Several vehicles, including some buses, ply the road. Then the ill-fated vehicle shows up. Partially obscured by other vehicles, you can see the bus suddenly tipping to the side and falling off the bridge. The other buses and cars that witnessed the fatal crash stopped immediately after the accident.

The recordings were taken on the bridge – an overpass – and shared on the X platform (formerly Twitter). The video only lasts 32 seconds, but it is shocking. People stand on the bridge and scream. Flames can be seen in the depths. The guardrail and a second metal railing that borders a pedestrian path have been broken. The bus is barely visible under the bridge.

Two workers become heroes that night. They supported the fire department in rescuing the injured from the overturned bus.

Bus accident in Venice claims several lives – the cause of the accident is still unclear

“We don’t understand how this could have happened,” said Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro on Wednesday (October 4th) about the cause of the accident. The public prosecutor’s office has now started the investigation. Surveillance camera footage is being analyzed, according to the Italian news agency Ansa. The two black boxes from the bus were recovered.

The cause of the accident is still uncertain. Why did the bus suddenly fall off the bridge at around 7:45 p.m.? There are no skid marks visible on the asphalt. The Italian bus driver was considered experienced and had only recently started his job. An autopsy has been ordered on the driver, reports Corriere del Veneto. There is speculation in the media whether the bus driver became ill or fell asleep.

The question of why the bus was able to break through the guardrail and the second metal barrier also remains unanswered for the time being. It is also being examined whether another vehicle could have been involved in the tragic bus accident. (ml)

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Sandra Sporer before publication.