A video of a strange event that was seen in the last hours over the skies of Moscow, the capital of Russia, is circulating on social networks. In the images you can see a kind of black ring that emits a kind of vibration product of its brush with the air.

Some Internet users have shown their astonishment with the fact and have reacted highlighting its similarity with the trail left by the dementors of ‘Harry Potter’, as well as with an alleged “manifestation alien”. Others, more cautious, have expressed that it is a cloud resulting from the pollution of a city with almost 12 million inhabitants.

However, the recording already has more than a million reproductions on Twitter, 5,000 “likes” and more than 100 comments from netizens who have tried to make sense of the rare occurrence with theories conspiratorial.

It is not the first time that these black earrings have been seen



The truth is that this phenomenon is not new and has occurred in many more parts of the world. In Colombia, for example, one of these dark rings was recorded in the city of Barrancabermeja. on an Ecopetrol refinery in 2021.

As in Moscow, Santander citizens took to the streets to record the event on their cell phones, which was ultimately explained by some scientists, who stated that it was probably product of the escape of an oil valve and not by interactions with “other worlds”.

“These are smoke rings generated by a large structure. The smoke can originate by accident as it happened in Argentina. Regarding the case of Barrancabermeja, it could be due to a boat on the Magdalena River or in the oil complex,” Luis Núñez, from the Halley Astronomical Center of the UIS university, told ‘Blu Radio’ at the time.

According to ‘The Sun’, black smoke rings can be caused by an industrial failure caused in the ground: a small combustion or explosion through a circular structure that then leaves its trace in the air. In 2012, a burst electrical transformer caused a floating circle over Chicago that also caused a furor on different digital platforms.

The same thing happened in Leamington Spa, United Kingdom, due to a test fireworks that left this trail of gunpowder black on the skies that, in contact with humidity, became thicker and more durable.

