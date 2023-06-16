Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Off the coast of Menorca, residents filmed a blue shark close to shore. (Iconic image) © MindTraveler / imago

Residents filmed a rare shark in the harbor off the coast of Menorca. Actually, his kind doesn’t come that close to the shore.

Menorca – On the Spanish Balearic island of Menorca in the Mediterranean Sea, there was a rare encounter between humans and animals last week. Pictures of residents and holidaymakers on the island showing a blue shark in the harbor basin of the city of Ciutadella de Menorca on the west coast of the island are circulating on Twitter.

Island Menorca Surface 695.7 km² Population 96,620 Capital city Maó

Islanders film rare shark encounter off Menorca

For the islanders, encountering the shark is a rare sight. As a rule, blue sharks would not go as close to the coast as they do menorca.info had previously reported. Therefore, it can be assumed that the animal is sick or injured. Already at the beginning of the year was off the coast of the neighboring island Majorca A blue shark has been spotted on the beach at Cala Llombards. There, an injured specimen rolled briefly in the sand and swam away again shortly afterwards. Not the only rare encounter in the Mediterranean, off the coast of Seville fishermen even accidentally caught a sunfish.

Last year, a blue shark was also spotted near the Cavalleria lighthouse on Menorca menorca.info. The closest known case of blue shark sightings near the islands was in 2017. At that time, a shark caused an international sensation because it appeared in front of a crowded beach with tourists. Last researchers off Mallorca even filmed a species of shark that was already thought to be extinct.

Blue sharks also visit the North Sea

Blue sharks step according to the platform fish dictionary especially in offshore oceanic waters away from the coastal shelf. It lives in all tropical or temperate seas. In the summer months he would therefore occasionally even be a guest in the North Sea. Blue sharks reach a maximum length of around 3.40 metres.

They can reach a speed of around 60 kilometers per hour and are known for great migrations through the sea. The longest migration route that could be determined so far came from an animal that was tagged off the coast of New Zealand and recaptured around 12,000 kilometers away off the coast of Chile. It eats almost anything it can find and can live up to 20 years.

