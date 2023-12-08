Recording indicates moment in which president of the Popular Unity party is arrested and taken away by agents

Videos recorded during the vote on the privatization of Sabesp (Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo) on Wednesday (Dec 6, 2023) show protesters and police officers injured after a clash at Alesp (Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo). The session was suspended for 1h32min.

The recording shows the moment when the president of the Popular Unity party, Vivian Mendes, was detained. She appears being taken away by agents and handcuffed to a chair next to an injured police officer.

Watch (1min29s):

The unrest began when protesters began punching and kicking the glass separating the audience from the plenary. The Military Police were called and responded with pepper spray and tear gas. Assaults on protesters were also reported.

