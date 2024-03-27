The documentary of Quiet on Set has confirmed something that many already knew openly, Nickelodeon, despite being a network for children, was not a safe place for minors. Cases of abuse and inappropriate behavior invade every recording set, and while the names of producers like Dan Schneider are increasingly discredited, evidence has emerged where we can see Jerry Trainor, an actor who worked in Drake & Josh and icarly, as one of the few adults who tried to protect his peers.

Although Jerry Trainor does not have a role as such in Quiet on Setinternet users have found a behind-the-scenes series of icarly, where we can see the actor come between Schneider and the cast of this series. Thus, many have called the Spencer actor a “hero without a cape”since he tried to do everything possible so that Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and Nathan Kress did not suffer from abuse.

In one of the videos we can hear how Schneider called Cosgrove and Kress “cute,” to which Trainor responded as “Eww, weird,” an action that at first glance can be seen as childish and friendly. but at the same time they made it clear that Schneider's actions were out of place in an environment featuring children..

In this way, Jerry Trainor has earned the respect of many internet users by trying to protect his co-stars in the best way possible at the time. Whether with comments that showed how inappropriate Schneider was, or by always being present to avoid any off-color altercations. Although the actor has not issued a statement on the matter, we can see that he no longer follows the Nickelodeon account on Instagram, making it clear that his relationship with the television network has remained in the past. On related topics, Drake Bell talks about the case of sexual abuse that he suffered in his childhood working with Nickelodeon.

Editor's Note:

It's a horrible situation at Nickelodeon, but it's good to see that there were people trying to do the right thing. Although many could argue that Trainer's actions were not enough, one must remember her position, and the fact that she could be fired, and that the way in which she reported these acts ended up ridiculing Schneider.

Via: iCarly