From: John Welte

The Amalfi Coast in southern Italy, which is otherwise blessed with sunshine, is currently being hit by storms. Experts warn that this could continue.

Salerno – Who doesn’t love this coast: rugged rocks, picturesque villages, tiny bathing bays. The Amalfi Coast south of Naples is one of Italy’s major tourist attractions. On Tuesday (November 21st), instead of vacationers, locals pulled out their smartphones when a natural phenomenon hit the mainland from the sea more than a dozen times. Something similar happened on the Roman coast at the beginning of November.

Italy: Dozens of tornadoes hit the Amalfi Coast – video shows spectacular natural spectacle

The Facebook page Tornado in Italy reported that “according to the latest estimates” between ten and 20 waterspouts formed off the coast of the province of Campania on Tuesday afternoon. This includes the Amalfi Coast – Naples is the capital of the province.

The cause is believed to be wind convergence, i.e. the horizontal inflow of air masses into an area of ​​relatively low air pressure. Heavy rain, lightning and thunder accompanied the hurricane. The tornado that hit land near the small coastal town of Minori and was filmed by local resident Filippo Amato was particularly impressive.

The tornado frightened many residents, the site reports fanpage.it. Fortunately, he didn’t seem to have caused any damage. Between 15 and 20 such giant waterspouts have been recorded between the coastal city of Salerno and the Gulf of Naples, around a dozen of which are said to have reached the coast.

Weather warning predicts further storms

In Campania, a yellow level weather warning from civil protection was in effect until midday on Wednesday (November 22nd). Further rain, thunderstorms and strong winds were expected. Lightning, hail and squalls were also considered possible. Further hurricanes were not ruled out, so the weather remains unpleasant.

The natural phenomenon can cause serious damage. Just in October, a tornado devastated several houses in northern Italy.