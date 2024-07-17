At a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, former US President Donald Trump Donald Trump was the victim of an assassination attemptThe bullet grazed one of his ears, but he escaped unharmed. A new video, recorded minutes before the attack, showed that some of the attendees managed to see a suspicious person on the roof.

“Look, everyone is pointing,” a man who was present could be heard saying. Apparently, in the back of the presidential candidate’s event, several individuals witnessed the moment in which Thomas Matthew Crooks He climbed up one of the nearby buildings to set up his rifle.

“Someone’s on the roof, he’s right there, he’s crouching,” said the same man, as more people approached to observe the suspicious movements of the subject on the roof.

Immediately, A woman alerted the authorities about the presence of the individual. Within seconds, the shooting began.

Internet users have criticised the incident, with many claiming that the security service could have acted more effectively in arresting Crooks.

According to ‘NBC News’, a Secret Service spokesman said that The location of the roof was outside the central security perimeter of the federal agency and was the primary responsibility of local authorities.

Besides, another spectator at the rallyGreg Smith told the BBC that just minutes after Trump’s speech, He noticed a man armed with a rifle climbing up the roof.

Smith, who was outside the protest’s security perimeter, said he pointed at the shooter for a couple of minutes and tried to alert authorities.

What is Donald Trump’s health status?

Days after the assassination attempt, on July 15, Donald Trump reappeared with his ear bandaged. According to his statements to the New York Post, the doctor at the local hospital told him that he had never seen anyone survive being hit by an AR-15.

On the day of the rally, Thomas Matthew Crooks was shot dead and the gunshots left a dead and two injured.

This is what is known about the attack on Donald Trump in Pennsylvania



