From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

A village in the popular holiday region of Cinque Terre is literally being swallowed by the sea. It is not the first time that storms have had a fatal impact there.

Rome – In the past few days, Italy has been hit by several strong storms – with immense consequences. The damage is currently estimated at half a billion euros, and seven people lost their lives. Particularly hard hit: Tuscany. There are numerous videos online showing the destruction in the Italian region. But the damage caused by the storm is not only enormous in Tuscany. Storms and rain also raged in other regions. This is also the case in the popular holiday region of Cinque Terre in Liguria. There the village of Vernazza was flooded by huge waves.

Gigantic wave floods holiday resort: sea penetrates streets

Numerous posts on Platform X (formerly Twitter) show the extent. Some videos show the meter-high waves hitting the coast of Vernazza. In other shots you can see how the water makes its way through the streets of the town and leaves destruction in its wake. According to the Italian Broadcasting Corporation Rai The streets were not only flooded in Vernazzo. Portofino also had to struggle with the masses of water.

Flood in Vernazza: Village almost completely destroyed in 2011

It is not the first time that Cinque Terre has been severely flooded. How incinqueterre.com reported that the region was the scene of a devastating flood in October 2011. At that time 13 people died. The place that was worst affected at the time: Vernazza. Rebuilding the village took two years. The first floor of almost every building was destroyed and the sewage system had to be completely replaced.

Several storms hit Italy. The village of Vernazza was also affected. © Screenshot/X @volcaholic1

Meanwhile, it wasn’t just Italy that was hit by a storm. Storm Ciaran was devastating in many parts of Europe. A German woman in Belgium died from a falling branch. And a cruise ship was not spared from the storm.