Teachers are the key piece for the formation of the new generations of our country. That is why their effort and dedication is recognized by many despite the fact that they are sometimes criticized for showing their youthful side.

Such is the case of the teacher Nancy Bonc that went viral on social networks for showing two completely different phases of her life for her. That of being a teacher and that of enjoying parties and other celebrations as a young woman.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the rural primary teacher who identifies herself as @nancybonc He shared this aspect of his life, generating his post to receive thousands of views.

“Monday to Friday of ‘teacher at school'”Nancy mentioned in the publication where she was shown dancing to children’s songs and after that she showed the contrast that exists when she dances reggaeton with her friends every weekend.

The teacher showed her best steps to the rhythm of children’s music and then moved her hips to the ground to the rhythm of reggaeton. This with the intention of showing that her life is not only pigeonholed to what they do as teachers at school, but that they also have a social life and can have fun.