Imagine arriving at your first day of work with minimum wage and your bosses asking you to carry out activities that go against what you consider dignified treatment. That happened to one young man from canada that you quit on your first day of employment because you were asked to work 8 hours straight.

It’s not a joke, it’s just what happened to the TikTok user ‘@crossaintwoman’, who narrated through a video that the working conditions did not seem adequate for the reasons that we will explain below.

If you are under 18 years of age and live in a home where your parents or guardians can give you everything you want without having to go out and earn money, you are a lucky person, if not, you surely have the habit of dealing with companies or employers such as the following story.

The girl stated that at the beginning decided to apply for the job without thinking about salaryThat was the least important thing to her. Although she didn’t say it outright, she wanted to take some experience and new knowledge.

in said company they were going to pay him minimum wageaccording to his estimation, two dollars less than the correct thing for all the functions that he was to carry out.

“I was getting minimum wage when I should have been making at least a dollar or two more an hour for doing all these tasks,” he said.

In addition, he specified that I would have to work for eight hours uninterrupted, would not have any chance of rest. He didn’t like this one bit.

“They wanted me to work 8 hours straight without even a 10-minute break,” he stressed.

The protagonist of this anecdote ended with the affirmation that she does not tend to give up work easily, but that the conditions of this led her to do so.

He even made it clear that his intention is never to return to that company.

“I’m not one of those people who quit easily…I have nothing against the company, I met some nice people, but how can they expect that?” he said.