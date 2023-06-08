On the Internet they go through unusual and inexplicable stories, for this reason, today we tell you about the rancher imprisoned in the United States who will teach you how to cook a Sinaloa-style ceviche, this by sharing his day to day with his thousands of followers.

The Sinaloa inmate has shared content on the TikTok social network since January 27, 2022, in his account ‘@elpreso16’, where he has surprised everyone by showing what prison is like, and various dishes that he prepares, reason which is why most of your posts get interactions.

There are many Internet users who have indicated that they would like to see the face of the inmate, because in most of his videos, he covers his face with emojis, or only shows his hands while preparing delicious food.

Although inmates have the right to dignified treatment, have adequate facilities to obtain sufficient food in quantity and quality, as well as medical care within the prison in psychological and psychiatric aspects.

The tiktoker identified as ‘@elpreso16’, in most of his clips shows recipes and food preparation, however, one of the ones with the most reproductions is whereShrimp ceviche is prepared in the most authentic Sinaloa style.

In the viral video with the title: “prisoner’s life“, drew the attention of netizens, since the inmate who apparently uses cell phones, when it is prohibited in most prisons, hypnotized everyone with a recipe.

While the song “Unos guaraches, mi gorra de lado” played in the background, the prisoner documented the ceviche with its respective tomato, cucumber, sausages and shrimp, showing finally what the jail looked like from his bedroom.