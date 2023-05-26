Great eccentricity luxury and a lot of magic was what was present in a children’s party in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Well, the great celebration was compared to those carried out by artists such as Kylie Janner, Andy Benavides or Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the content creator Hector Frank @hector.frank shared her experience attending a Sinaloa or puchona-style children’s party.

From the first seconds of the Viral video, the young man showed how the hosts of the party invested several thousand pesos to recreate a Disney Pixar-style setting, with characters like Miky Mouse, Mike Wazowski, James P. Sullivan, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, castles and more.

Likewise, in the Culiacán style partythe young man captured other samples of eccentricism from the scenery, mechanical games, gifts and more.

Another aspect that the content creator highlighted about the celebration were the various interactive spaces created so that children could dress up as their favorite characters.

It was after the viralization of the party that the surprise comments from Internet users did not wait. Many of them considered that this party is better than the one celebrated by many artists.

While other users considered that it was a buchona party, after identifying that it took place in Sinaloa.

“Not even Canelo had that much”, “Comparing drug parties with those of businessmen”, “As long as the soldiers don’t arrive, everything is fine“, were some of the comments.