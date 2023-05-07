A couple impacted everyone on social networks after publishing what they bought with $1,900 at Walmart and they are criticized for products, did they not find low prices?

Although supermarkets, department stores and other businesses usually place promotions, discounts, offers, and sales to attract more consumers, this time, the customers shocked by revealing everything they bought at Walmart when paying $1,900 pesos.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@dear.diary21’, spread a video titled: ‘what do we buy with $1900 at Walmar?’Immediately, the comment box was filled with opinions when Internet users debated in which supermarket it is better to make purchases of the basic basket and household items.

During the viral video, the woman showed that she placed eggs in the supermarket cart, whose prices have not stopped rising due to inflation, likewise, vegetables, fruits, dairy, for the pantry of your home.

When Fany Reyna revealed the brands of the products she purchased at Walmart, Internet users told her that she could buy some food in the markets, since there are good quality and cheaper ones.

What products did a couple buy at Walmart with $1,900 pesos?

The young woman, when purchasing 47 items of merchandise, showed on the ticket in the clip, where it was seen that she saved 5 points and that the total amount for the purchases was $1900 pesos.

Among the items she placed in the cart for later marking by the Walmart cashier were:

Eggs

Sausages

Sausage

Ham

Lemons

Chilies

bananas

Tomatoes

Watermelon

Onion

Pumpkin

Yogurt

tortillas

bolillos

Honey

ground bread

icee snow

Cereal

Milk

chocolates

winnies

chocolates

Nuggets

Rice

Oil

Mass

soups

Ground meat

breaded

Coca Cola

Paper roll

Napkins

flavoring

rags

apples

Cream

book to play

Pasta

Chop

Promotions at Walmart

The largest multinational supermarket and discount store corporation in the world of American origin, Walmart, operating chains of discount department stores and warehouse clubs, is characterized by selling retail.

The company was founded by Sam Walton in 1962, being a company dedicated to commerce, on its website, it shows its promotions from sales, or the sale of 2 items for an affordable price.

Areas offered by Walmart

Walmart, in addition to having unlimited delivery services for its customers, a rewards program, cashi more than cash, remittances, credits, internet and telephony, to satisfy the needs of consumers, the corporation is popular among families, due to the areas that you have for sale

Its departments include:

groceries

Dairy

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, Fish and Seafood

Delicatessen

Bakery and Tortillería

Drinks and Liquors

frozen

Home Cleaning

Garment Care

Pets

You drink

Pharmacy

Hygiene and Beauty

electronics

Household items and cars

Clothes and Shoes

Toy Store and Sports