Mexico.- Being a teacher in a school is a difficult subject, because despite the fact that the objective of the teacher is to teach, sometimes life situations are involved that, due to situations related to the social stratum, tend to clash. As it happened to the teacher Emily Mendez that went viral after recounting his most “humble” moment.

The story was told by teacher Emily on her TikTok account @emilymenddezwho narrated that everything happened after he arrived late at school, because the water went out in his house.

“It turns out and highlights that I worked in a school where the economic level of the children was high, the parents were from a good family”commented the teacher as an introduction to her experience.

“It turns out that I was a little late and I told them that it took me a long time to bathe because I was already all soapy and the water ran out and that’s why I was late… and in that a child, all confused, looks at me and tells me “Miss, but if water doesn’t come out of the tap above, why didn’t you open the one in the bathtub that is downstairs”, the teacher continued.

After that, the teacher ironically agreed to what was indicated by her student and mentioned; “Well, yes, since we all have a bathtub, my king, silly me.”