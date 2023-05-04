Have you ever thought that with Artificial Intelligence you could plan the vacation of your dreams? young travel expert, left everyone on the internet impressed, after revealing that she used ChatGTP, to have a more detailed itinerary of your vacation, by revealing the amount you used, it became a trend on digital platforms.

ChatGPT allows you to plan various activities, by facilitating the work of many, for example, the protagonist of this story, who with Artificial Intelligence shared that she planned her vacations, therefore, she shared a series of tips to ally using OpenAI technology.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user ‘@madisonrolley’, showed that by using ChatGPT, she planned her vacations with the large figure of $1500 euros, which is approximately $29,737 thousand Mexican pesos.

Travel expert Madison Rolley, at the start of the video, noted: “I was on ChatGPT and I was like ‘Oh, you know what? I should see what it can help me with because people have been trying this for the craziest stuff.”

Since the 24-year-old girl was looking for an economical way to plan her trip, she turned to ChatGTP, managing to make a complete trip, the place of accommodation, time of stay and shared expenses.

When touring Rome, Paris, he showed that with the power of ChatGTP, he managed to travel through the Old Continent, since he had an ideal itinerary with the AI, for which he pointed out: “I was trying to figure out what the perfect itinerary would be to visit various places in a way that made sense and flowed well and also be able to budget for it.”

Finally the young woman explained: “He not only gave me the cities, but he broke down how many days, the means of travelthe costs and basically the costs of everything, as well as some attractions that you can visit “.

After disclosing the expenses for 13 nights of accommodation, and the attractions she went to, netizens were surprised, since the marketing expert shared that among the activities prescribed by GPT, she showed legendary places on the European continent.