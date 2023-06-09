Santa Fe returned to victory at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, in a duel against Universitario, a Peruvian team that they defeated 2-0. In a disputed match, which was marked by the strong leg and some arbitration controversies.

The Bogotá team won with goals from Hugo Rodallega and another from Neyder Moreno, which left them alive in the Copa Suramericana, in the absence of a date in the group stage. The next rival will be Goias, from Brazil.

One of the controversies was the expulsion, at minute 12, of Nélson Cabanillas, for a violent kick to Wilfrido de la Rosa. On this arbitration decision, the DT of the University, Jorge Fossati, criticized the judges.

See what Marlon does. I think that Marlon should be expelled

“I was 10 meters from the play. The ball passes Nélson, who spins and lifts his leg. The Santa Fe player faked it well, but I don’t understand what part of the regulation I missed. There were 12 minutes left and it was Cabanillas’ first foul. It was just a dangerous play penalty. For me, it was nothing but yellow“, he pointed.

But the controversies did not end there. The Peruvians also demanded the expulsion of the defender of Santa Fe Marlon Torres for what they considered a “vulgar” action against Alex Valera.

The Peruvian players claimed that the Colombian had hit Valera in the face. The action generated more controversy when Torres inserted his fingers into the buttocks of the Universitario soccer player.

The Chilean referee Felipe González did not realize what happened and from the VAR they did not warn about the action. The move has been criticized by the Peruvian press, the newspaper Depor said that Marlon Torres “He displayed his lack of professionalism and lack of respect for this sport.”

The move was criticized by commentator Tito Puccetti: “See what Marlon does. I think Marlon should be expelled.”

On the last day, scheduled for Wednesday June 28, Santa Fe will play the qualification against Goias, while Universitario will define the pass to the next phase against Gimnasia de la Plata.

