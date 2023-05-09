Saturday May 6 Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez achievement be crowned in his land As the top pound-for-pound super middleweights by defeating the English John Ryder. This great event was seen throughout Mexico and kept thousands of fans of gloves and strings on the edge of their seats.

As expected, this event motivated hundreds of Internet users to look for the most viral moments of the fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Such is the case of a young man who shared his experience spending thousands of dollars on a boxing show ticket in a seat at the Akron stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco, but it ended up being a great disappointment.

“When you pay $6,000 (dollars) to see ‘Canelo’ and you can’t see anything,” the user @m4nueldeleon mentioned in the post that went viral and now has more than 4 million views.

The recording shared by the TikTok user shows a panoramic view of the Akron stadium that can be seen full of fans of the boxer who owns the record (59-2-2, 39 KO’s). However, when focusing his line of sight towards the ring, it is obstructed by the entrance tunnel that was adorned with a great wall of lights and sound equipment.

As expected, the criticism of this boxing event did not wait and many Internet users considered that the worst decision of this TikTok user was to have attended to see the fight.

“It looked better on TV Azteca”, “Your first mistake was wanting to see Canelo”, “Who would think of going to see a fight in a soccer stadium”, were some of the comments.