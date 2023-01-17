Images from a live broadcast on Facebook on Sunday (15) show, from inside the plane, the worst air accident in three decades in Nepal. More than 60 people died.

The plane, a Yeti Airlines ATR-72, left Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, with 72 people on board. It crashed just before 11:00 am on Sunday, local time (2:15 am GMT), near Pokhara, where it was supposed to land.

+ Delta will have free Wi-Fi on all flights

The video taken by a passenger records the aircraft approaching the ground. In it, it is possible to see that the passengers are calm and there is no indication that there was a problem with the plane.

Soon after, the image becomes confused, and screams can be heard. The broadcast ends showing burning wreckage and what appears to be the noise of fire.

In another recording, by a resident of the crash site, the plane shows a sudden and sharp turn as it descends.

सूत्रों के अनुसार नेपाल में बड़ा हादसा अबतक 30 की मौत, विमान 72 लोग सवार सवार pic.twitter.com/DWpQQ9ELhW — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) January 15, 2023

See More @FlyYeti का प्लेन पोखरा एयरपोर्ट पर लैंडिंग समय क्रैश में 68 यात्रियों 72 लोग सवार पोखरा पोखरा में और पुराने के बीच हुआ pic.twitter.com/1KB1ljtXBe — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) January 15, 2023

According to the British newspaper “The Guardian”, the passenger who made the recording is called Vishal Koswal. Whoever recognized him and the other three men who appear in the video was a close friend. The identity of the four victims was also confirmed by local police, according to the newspaper.

The plane operated by Yeti Airlines crashed in the city of Pokhara, a tourist destination about 200 kilometers from the Nepalese capital, where it departed.