“Everything seemed like a good homecoming,” wrote one of the passengers on Southwest Flight 307 who experienced moments of panic this week while in flight.

Just a few minutes after takeoff, one of the engines would have caught fire. According to the images shared by a user of social networks, the flames began to come out of the lower part of one of the wings.

The plane covered the route Houston (United States) – Cancun (Mexico) on Tuesday, August 15, according to the flight tracking page ‘flightaware.com’.

The aircraft took off at 6:38 p.m. (local time), but just 27 minutes later it touched ground in the US city again due to the emergency that was recorded on video.

According to the video, the conflagration started approximately two minutes after takeoff. On the flight tracking web portal, you can see the moment in which the Boeing 737 aircraft begins the maneuver to return to the place from where it had left, the William P. Hobby airport.

The passenger who shared the images wrote: “It’s true when they say your whole life flashes through your mind in a second when you’re in a dangerous situation.” You can see how what would be the engine expels fire repeatedly.

Despite the scare, the user also thanked the airline and the pilots: “Great maneuver by the pilots (…) Thank you for returning us to the ground.”

According to ‘Fox Business’, a spokesperson for the airline explained that the plane had a mechanical problem after taking off. And he added: “The aircraft landed safely and was taken out of service for a review.”

Another plane, finally, took the passengers to Cancun that same night.

