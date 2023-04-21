Culiacán.- As Debate informed you a few hours ago, this Thursday, April 20,The cars burned inside the facilities of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) in Culiacán, a fact that has not been clarified by the authorities but was detailed by the owner of one of the vehicles.

In an interview with the media, Ernesto Sinué Martínez Pereyra, student of the Faculty of Accounting and Administration (FCA)affirmed that upon arrival he saw a young man “moving cables” inside the other car that was on fire.

Five minutes were enough for both units to be completely consumed by fire.

The affected person narrated that he arrived at the school at 6:00 p.m. Mexican Pacific time, just 5 minutes later a friend called him to let him know that his car was on fire. He had it parked near the Faculty of Psychology and the FCA.

"It was in a matter of minutes that he was left with nothing," he said.

He said that when he left the FCA towards the parking lots, he found UAS guards trying to put out the flames, without success. His vehicle was already almost completely consumed and in very poor condition.

His car was a blue 2018 Nissan Versa, while the other car involved was a Nissan Tsuru. white. Both burned.

As part of his statement, he recounted that, When he parked, he saw a tall, thin, dark-skinned boy inside the other vehicle moving some cables.