With a big smile, dreams to fulfill, and a lot of aspiration, a orphan child reported that despite having to take medication to avoid falling, every day she strives to look for more opportunities to get ahead, all with a motivationhis engine of life, his sister.

The minor, despite not having parents by his side, undertook to find more income and manage to support his little sister, as he showed through a viral video on social networks.

It was through the digital platform of Facebook, where the boy taught that he is a hard worker, with every breath he strives since he has a fixed goal, to get ahead with his sister, for this reason he undertook, and made clear his courage to get ahead with a little girl, even when he was an infant.

At the beginning of the audiovisual material, the creator of the content, pointed out, “I am a very hard-working child, I made a mud oven with my hands to make and sell.”

While showing off his venture and showing that he was doing the pizza procedure, he mentioned that it was all because, “I’ve been mom and dad to my little sister for a year alone against the world.”

When nostalgic, the boy declared that he longs to be famous in order to find enough financial resources for his sister, since, “sometimes I shake a lot and cry for no reason, I’m short of breath.”

Faced with stress and anxiety, “every day I have to take my medicines to not fall”, because it is clear to him that with effort and a conscious mind, he will continue looking for alternatives to grow with better economic resources.

Finally, he stated, “My only motivation in life is my little sister, I feel that without her, I would not be thereI wouldn’t do it anymore”, while he said that he had no signal when he was at the ranch, but he climbs a hill to share the recordings, because that’s how there is internet.