The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, organized through the City Center Municipality an initiative called “Beach Safety”, in the context of promoting community participation, introducing the Blue Flag award, raising environmental awareness among all segments of society regarding the correct ways to enjoy the beach environment, and immunizing community members. Knowledge and basic knowledge of beach-going and how to protect their public health.

The initiative included displaying a video material “videos” on the screens on the Corniche Beach, and implementing an awareness workshop for the site’s workers on how to maintain public safety on the beaches.

This initiative expresses the commitment of the Abu Dhabi City Municipality to educate all members of society and visitors to recreational facilities out of concern for the safety of the community, and to achieve public safety standards for all, especially in the municipality’s public facilities such as beaches, parks and other recreational and service facilities.

The initiative also aims to enhance education and awareness aimed at preventing accidents and providing a safe and healthy environment for all, strengthening the Abu Dhabi City Municipality’s relationship with strategic partners and investing this relationship in community service and happiness.

The initiative dealt with explaining many axes that would provide a safe environment on the beaches, including: heat stress (drought and sun protection), safe swimming (swimming with children), first aid procedures, emergency response, and through which the rules to be followed during existence were presented. On beaches and while swimming, and public safety and security requirements.



