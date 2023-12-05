Video clips showed moments of intense bombardment on Khan Yunis Governorate, south of the Gaza Strip, last night, and testimonies described that this night was difficult.

The bombing consisted of fire belts, which consisted of bombing a specific area with a large number of missiles and bombs.

“hard night”

Journalist Muhammad al-Helu said in a video testimony that thousands of displaced people left their homes in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, and even the schools to which they were displaced due to the intensity of the bombing.

He published video clips showing many of these displaced people walking on the town’s street, and the sound of bombing could be heard during the video.

He said: “It was a difficult and hot night in Khan Yunis.”

Video clips showed intense exchanges of gunfire in Khan Yunis during the morning hours, showing the intensity of the clashes there.

Reuters reported that Israeli forces intensified air and ground bombardment on the southern Gaza Strip, despite the fact that the United States and the United Nations repeatedly urged them to protect civilians.

She said that this bombing claimed the lives of dozens of Palestinians.

‘Horrific massacres’

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, “the Israeli occupation committed horrific and massive massacres that claimed the lives of hundreds of martyrs and wounded during the past bloody hours.”

Since the beginning of the war on Gaza, Israel has killed about 15,900 Palestinians, 70 percent of whom are women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Two days ago, Israel announced the launch of a ground attack in the southern Gaza Strip, after saying that operations in northern Gaza were about to end.

Israel took relative control of the northern half of the Gaza Strip last November, but its forces were repeatedly attacked there.

Since the collapse of a week-long truce on Friday, Israel has rapidly advanced into the southern half.

But why is Israel now targeting Khan Yunis?

Israel says that Khan Yunis is a major target for it because it believes that there is a large network of tunnels underneath it, as reported by the British Sky News network.

It says that the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Al-Sinwar, who hails from the city, may be present there.

But the Palestinians believe that the goal of this operation is to push the displaced population from the north to the Sinai Peninsula, after the Israeli attack moved from the north to the south.

In turn, Egypt warned against “the consequences of expanding Israeli military operations in the southern Gaza Strip, and the calls of Israeli officials encouraging the displacement of Palestinians outside the Gaza borders.”

Both parties confirm the intensity of the clashes

The Palestinian and Israeli sides confirmed that the clashes were severe in Khan Yunis.

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy said in a statement, “We fought fierce fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, and we are now doing the same thing in its south.”

As for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Hamas movement, it confirmed that it was engaged in fierce clashes with the Israeli army, and stated that it had destroyed approximately 10 of its vehicles.

Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Jihad movement, reported that its fighters were engaged in fierce clashes in the front lines of advance north and east of the city of Khan Yunis.