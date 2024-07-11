The Copa América semi-final match between Colombia and Uruguay not only had exciting and tense moments on the field with fouls committed, injured players and the expulsion of Daniel Muñoz, but there were also altercations once the match ended in which the ‘tricolor’ emerged victorious.

According to the criteria of

Some Uruguayan footballers clashed with the Colombians and also went up to the stands to fight with the fans.

The semi-final caused a variety of emotions among fans and players. There was joy, sadness and euphoria during the match that ended 1 – 0 in favor of Colombiawho took the victory despite playing with only 10 men on the field during the second half.

Now, the coffee growers will have to face Argentina next Sunday. These were the moments that sparked the arguments and fights.

The discussion between Luis Suarez and Yerry Mina

Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez came on in the final minutes of the second half to try and equalise for Uruguay; however, he was unable to do so, despite his shot hitting the post.

His participation was marked by a quarrel with the Colombian Yerry Mina. The mess between the two It started when Mina was shot down in the Colombia area and stayed on the ground killing time.

Suárez approached to help him get back up, but the Colombian central defender rejected the gesture and he allegedly continued to suffer from the blow he received. Then, when the last minute of added time was running, the discussion between Suárez and Mina turned into an intense exchange of words.

The confrontation between Miguel Borja and Luis Suárez

On a second occasion, Luis Suárez was involved in an altercation again, this time against the Colombian Miguel Borja.

Uruguay’s forward #09 Luis Suarez argues with Colombia’s forward #09 Miguel Borja (R) at the end of the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament semi-final football match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 10, 2024. (Photo by Chandan Khanna / AFP) Photo:AFP Share

Suarez first approached James, apparently to congratulate him, but then had an altercation with Borja. Both confronted each other and The Uruguayan was very excitedas if the Colombian had provoked it. Borja was wearing a t-shirt that says Glory is for God.

The players pushed each other until members of both teams came to separate them, but there were new clashes.

Luis Suarez is going to fight with Borja, he kisses James again and then he continues fighting ajfjajfkskdkskd, what was wrong with him? pic.twitter.com/T80PbsxNFj — móni ☀️ tds3 🇨🇴 (@haeskyscraper) July 11, 2024

The excitement then spread to other players, who joined in the discussion to confront each other. Punches and pushes were the main characters of the moment, while international media captured the aggressions.

🇨🇴⚽🇺🇾 | The fight between the Colombian and Uruguayan players after the Copa América match ended.pic.twitter.com/2vkwgB7ZaD — WORLD ALERTS 🗺️ (@AlertasMundial) July 11, 2024

The video shows how the fight in the stands started



After the final whistle, Colombian fans celebrated their historic passage to the final. Meanwhile, according to a video circulating on social media, A group of five Uruguayans began to heckle young people wearing Colombian shirts.

“Calm down. Calm down. Calm down,” a Colombian repeated to an enraged Uruguayan fan.

At this time, according to the videos, The Uruguayans began to throw punches. The Colombians defended themselves, but the group of ‘celestes’ fans continued throwing punches and the situation got out of control.

Uruguayan players joined the fight against Colombian fans

Players like Darwin Nunez, Ronald Araújo and Jose Maria Gimenez They climbed onto the stands and fought with Colombian fans, giving in to the fans’ provocations.

In the midst of the tense situation, several cameras captured Darwin Núñez leaving the field and climbing the railings towards the stands. He is then seen fighting violently with Colombian fans.

But that was not all, as the Uruguayan striker was also caught giving in to the insults sent by fans of the Colombian national team. Núñez ran a few meters with a chair in his hands, gained momentum and tried to throw it at the stands.

Conmebol ‘strongly condemns’ violence after fight with Uruguayan players



The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) “strongly condemned” “acts of violence in football,” although it avoided referring directly to the fight between Uruguayan players and Colombian fans after the Copa America semi-final between the two teams.

“There is no place for intolerance and violence on or off the pitch,” said Conmebol.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS