This Tuesday, emergency services are looking for at least seven people after a bridge collapsed in the city of Baltimore, on the east coast of the United States, after a boat collided with it.

According to shocking images captured by video surveillance cameras, a container ship crashed into a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing a large part of the steel structure fell into the Patapsco River.

Lights, apparently from vehicles, are seen on the bridge before it warps and falls in sections. Several small explosions are also observed after the rapid collapse. After the collision, around 1:30 am local time, a large emergency device was launched.

According to a declassified report from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), The freighter 'Dali' notified authorities that it had lost control and propulsion as it left the port of Baltimore, shortly before colliding and causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse..

But what is known so far about the emergency and what are the hypotheses of the case?

LIVE EVENT: Watch rescue operation after Baltimore Bridge collapses following collision by a ship overnight in what is being described as a 'mass casualty event'. Scroll back to 1:28am on the timestamp at top for the moment of impact and collapse: https://t.co/hhRIfz08CZ pic.twitter.com/hGCSlcacyX — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) March 26, 2024

When and how did the freighter crash happen?



The accident took place towards 1:30 am (12:30 am in Colombia), when the freighter 'Dali' collided with that bridge built in 1977 and caused its collapse.

The Secretary of Transportation of Maryland, Paul Wiedefeld, indicated to the press that the low temperature of the water, its depth, about 15 meters, and the darkness when the event occurred made rescue work difficult.

Is there a hypothesis about what happened?

The collision of the freighter “Dali” against the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore occurred shortly after the ship lost power, as a video of the accident shows, although the Baltimore Police assure that there are no signs of a terrorist attack.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said There was no indication of terrorism or that the bridge had been attacked.

The bridge, more than 2 kilometers long and part of I-695, one of the most important routes on the route that connects New York with Washington, collapsed when the freighter heading out of the Port of Baltimore hit against one of its pillars.

The cargo ship loses power twice, according to video at the Port of Baltimore, and a column of smoke can be seen appearing before the collision.

Two people have been rescued alive from the waters of Baltimore's Patapsco River.

For Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, this is an unthinkable tragedy. Photo:Reuters Share

The city's fire chief, James Wallace, informed local media that of the two people rescued, one was unharmed and refused treatment, while the other was taken to a hospital and his condition is serious.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in communication with authorities in Baltimore, Maryland, while lThe federal agency in charge of investigating transportation accidents, NTSB, will investigate what problems or failures led to this serious accident.

The governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, declared a state of emergency due to the landslide, which blocked parts of the I-95 route, the most important route in the eastern United States. “It is a very complicated situation,” he said in one of the many appearances planned throughout the day to offer the latest details.

The FBI is part of the open investigation, but this does not imply that there are signs of a terrorist attack, as has been highlighted. “In any type of incident like this he would be involved,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld, specifying that the search “is still active.”

The cargo ship did notify it, according to a report

The freighter 'Dali' notified authorities that it had lost control and propulsion as it left the port of Baltimore, shortly before colliding and causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, according to a declassified report from the Cybersecurity and Safety Agency. Infrastructures (CISA).

“The vessel notified the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) that they had lost control of the vessel and a collision with the bridge was possible.”indicates the report cited by ABC, which indicates that the impact of the immense freighter with one of the pillars of the Francis Scott Key bridge caused “a complete collapse.”

Are there dead and injured?

At the moment, it is known that there are seven people are missing and actively searched for, but it is “a dynamic number,” Wallace said, in the sense that there could be many more. A helicopter and three coast guard boats are assisting in the search and rescue efforts.

The area is closed off and the press can only access about 1.6 kilometers away from the place. The port, one of the largest and busiest on the planet, has been closed until further notice, but loading and unloading trucks remain operational.

🇺🇸 | NOW: The freighter “Dali” notified authorities that it had lost control and propulsion as it left the port of Baltimore (east coast of the United States), shortly before colliding and causing the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge .

pic.twitter.com/Z1XUGyCAkH — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) March 26, 2024

What does the company that operates the ship say?

The Singaporean company Synergy Group, which operates the ship that caused the collapse this Tuesday, confirmed that None of the 22 crew members of the ship were injured and he assured that he is collaborating with the authorities to determine the causes of the incident.

“All crew members, including the two pilots, have been located and there are no reports of injuries. There have also been no (reports of) contamination” of the waters, the company said in a statement, which indicated that all crew members are from Indian nationality.

🇺🇲 | BALTIMORE BRIDGE COLLAPSE: As a maritime transport expert told the BBC, “the ship had just left the berth and made a turn before hitting the bridge.” He has described this turn as “unusual” for a freighter the size of the Dali… pic.twitter.com/ws4hCZuOBW — World Alert (@AlertaMundoNews) March 26, 2024

All crew members, including the two pilots, have been located and there are no reports of injuries.

Synergy Group indicated that “the exact cause has not yet been determined” why its ship “Dali” collided with one of its bridge pillars. “The owners and managers (of the ship) are cooperating fully with the federal and state government agencies” of the North American nation, the Singaporean company stressed, ensuring that they have mobilized their incident response service.

The ship operated by Synergy Group, a shipping company that manages a fleet of more than 600 merchant vessels, is owned by the Singaporean company Grace Ocean, which has not yet responded to EFE's requests to comment on the incident.

Bridge collapses in Baltimore due to freighter crash Photo:Taken from social networks. Share

The Francis Scott Key Bridge is vital infrastructure for Baltimore and especially for its port, which annually generates $2.6 billion in revenue and more than $395 million in taxes. Last year it had a traffic of 395 million tons of cargo.

Precisely, the freighter Deli had left the port of Baltimore thirty minutes before impact for a planned 27-day trip to Sri Lanka, according to the Vessel Finder portal that tracks maritime traffic.

The late night prevented a major tragedy on this bridge, which in 2023 had a total traffic of 12.4 million passengers, according to the Maryland government.

Biden was informed of the fact

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has been informed of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, is receiving updates and is coordinating with Maryland state authorities and federal agencies, the White House reported.

“The President has been informed of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and the rescue operations underway. He will continue to receive updates from his team throughout the day,” the White House said.

Biden, who is scheduled to hold a campaign event in North Carolina this Tuesday, has been informed of the accident caused by the collision of a Singapore-flagged freighter.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is the largest bridge in this city in the state of Maryland, It has a length of 2,632 meters and more than 11 million vehicles pass through it a year.

Immortalized by the series 'The Wire', the bridge was named in honor of the poet Francis Scott Key, author of the lyrics of the American anthem, and about 31,000 vehicles pass through it daily.

Its construction began in 1972 and it was inaugurated on March 23, 1977. The structure crosses the lower part of the Patapsco River between Hawkins Point and Sollers Point and the I-695 highway (Baltimore Beltway) runs through it.

The bridge that collapsed is, according to the Historic Sites organization, heir to the one built between 1833 and 1843 with stone pillars, demolished in 1915, and the one that replaced it, a concrete arch inaugurated in 1923 already with the name of Francis Scott Key because the artist lived in a nearby area at the beginning of the 19th century. Originally the bridge was known as 'Outer Harbor Crossing'.

Baltimore, an important seaport even before the American Revolution, located on the Chesapeake Bay, is the most populated city in the state of Maryland, with just over 600,000 inhabitants in the urban core and 2,700,000 in its metropolitan area. .

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE and AFP